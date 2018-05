St Peter’s Church Hall in Woodhall Spa was buzzing with activity in 1994 when WI members held their annual fair.

Running the popular cake stall were Irene Zawada, Helen and Hazel Burton, who are pictured getting a sale from Betty Bush.

In all, the fair made a grand total of £280.

Also at the event was a book stall, cakes and refreshments and it was reported everyone had a lovely time.