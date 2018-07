Walkers and supporters packed the

Pavilion in Horncastle in 1994 for the

annual Skegness to Horncastle Walk ball

and trophy presentations.

Mortons of Horncastle sponsored the event at the time.

The Horncastle News Centenary Shield for the first female resident home was won by Sally Clark. She also took home the SKHC Walk Shield. Here she pictured, (left),

with at the time Horncastle News editor,

Ann Jameson, (right).