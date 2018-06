Youngsters from New York Primary School were waiting to see if things went bump in the night at their Spooks’ Disco.

This photograph was taken in 1994 and was held at New York Village Hall.

The splendid guy was made by Matthew Bell, Peter Laughton, Nicola Bell and Paul Cook.

They are pictured with fancy dress prize winners: Victoria Hands and Joanna Avison and classmates Adam Marshall, Holly

Atkinson, Emma Mason, Samantha Shaw, Amanda Bell, Ben and James Turrell.