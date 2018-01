Cake decorating has become a popular

hobby in recent times and tutor Lesley

Dodd, held a series of adult education

classes in Horncastle.

This photo was taken in 1994.

People had the chance to work on their

sugar craft as well as progressing to gain

City and Guild qualifications.

Pictured is: Joan Moss, Zarina Field,

Lesley Dodd and Margaret Pashley.

If you have an old photo to share, email: horncastle.news@jpress.co.uk.