The well-behaved, red uniformed pupils of St Hugh’s School in Woodhall Spa provided an added attraction for tourists, many of whom photographed the group as they

posed outside Buckingham Palace on a school trip.

This photograph was taken in 1994.

Forty five children, including some six-

year-olds ,enjoyed the splendours of the

palace and brought back some fabulous memories of the Queen’s impressive home, and the friendly staff.