Shirley Miller, matron of Eastwood Lodge, Woodhall Spa, was presented with the No.1 print of a Lincolnshire Barn Owl limited edition piece by Lincolnshire artist David Waller.

Mrs Miller won the painting with the

winning raffle ticket drawn at Woodhall

Spa Rotary Club pig roast/dance event at

the time.

Pictured is Shirley with artist David Waller, (both centre), with proprietor of Eastwood Lodge and Ian McIntosh.