In 1994, a sponsored horse ride took place

to raise funds for Lincolnshire Horsewatch.

Pictured at the time were: Barbara

Scarborough, Rachel Cannon, Elizabeth Harrison, Louise Roberts, Joanne Van

Landeghem, Shirley Asquith, Kate Rowe

and Sarah Ward. The riders set off from

The Chase in Baumber and continued through the neighbouring farm.

Before setting out, the riders had set their sights on riasing in excess of £100 from a 10-mile round trip.