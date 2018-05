In 1994, a team of strapping lad and

lasses flexed their muscles for charity

to raise money for the Save the Children

Fund.

The group, from CIS Eng Flt at RAF

Coningsby, pushed a mini bus from

the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa to RAF

Coningsby.

The team is pictured above

preparing for the marathon push.

The image at the time was provided to

the News, courtesy of RAF Coningsby.