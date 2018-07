Pupils from Kirkby on Bain Primary

took a step back in history when they

had a Tudor Day.

They not only dressed the part and

rehearsed and performed a short

play, including music and dancing.

They also made food and drink of the

period.

Under the guidance of Pat Gregory of

‘Discover Historuy Days’, they were able

to really look and feel the part.

This photo was taken in 1994.