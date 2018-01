In 1994, nine drivers from Barry Johnson Haulage all pulled together to drag a

truck two-miles through the local

area.

The guys hauled the truck through

Tattershall and Coningsby.

At the time, they were raising funds for

Helping Hands Defibrillator Appeal.

Do you recognise the guys that are

pictured?

