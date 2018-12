Locals gathered together in 1994 to place their bets and try their luck on the gaming tables, the event was organised by Rev’d Stephen Pearce.

This event was set up to raise funds for Gartree School PTA.

Everyone pictured above had their eyes anxiously following the croupier’s paddle during Gartree School’s casino evening, that was held at Coningsby Community Centre.

Do you know the names of those in the

photograph?