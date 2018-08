Pupils from Horncastle Community

Primary School were sporting their new

netball strips, thanks to sponsorship from the Parent Teacher Association and school governor, Peter Dagley. This photograph was taken in 1994. Pictured, (left to right), is: Mr Dagley, PE teacher Dave Thomas and PTA secretary, Anne Duncan. Back row, (L-R): Christina Harrison, Laura Forster, Gemma Birchall and Jessica Harness. Front row: Gemma Belton, Katie Wolter, Laura Smith and Emily Harrison.