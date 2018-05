Wragby Boys Under 12s team got a new

football kit in 1994.

It was sponsored by Hugh Bourn Homes

of Wragby.

Pictured are the team before their last

game in the mid Lincs Youth League.

Do you recognise any of the youngsters who are pictured above?

