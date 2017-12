Horncastle Town Reserves received a

great boost for the season when the Agra Tandoori, Horncastle, offered to sponsor a new kit.

The Reserves will now be kitted out in the Town’s new corporate look of red and white striped shirts, red shorts and red

socks.

Agra Tandoori owner, Jamal Hussain

is pictured presenting the new kit to

Ted Lamming, manager of Town Reserves and Malc Creasey, assistant manager.