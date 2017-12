Woodhall Spa teen Michael Wilcox won

the C Class category in the Horncastle

Lions Triathlon in 1994.

The event was held at Jubilee Park.

Michael was not only the most local

competitior, but at 16 was also the

youngest.

Here is pictured (centre), being

congratulated by mum and dad, Bridget

and Eric Wilcox and sister Catherine.

