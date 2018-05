In at the deep end in 1994 were lifeguards

Andrew Lamberton, (18), and Adrian

Burnett, (22) who were completing East Lindsey District Council’s ‘Channel Challenge’.

They took part in the challenge at the outdoor swimming pool in Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park. They were pictured at the time,

taking a break on the last lap of the 22-

mile recognised English Channel Swim

and raised money for a number of local

charities.

