Woodhall Spa’s Eastwood Lodge Residential Home pulled out all the stops in 1994 to raise over £1,500 at their recent unique, lunch

and punch event.

Dozens braved the rain to enjoy various

attractions.

The children were not forgotten at Eastwood Lodge’s event as just for them, there

were pony rides, games and face

painting, keeping them amused whilst

their parents got to try out some of the

delicious punch.

Pictured above are some of the children

who attended the event.