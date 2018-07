The ladies of Coningsby and Tattershall Darts League fought hard for the

championship title in 1994.

The finals night was held at Coningsby

Community Centre.

Out of the two final teams, The Mall in

Woodhall Spa and The Black Swan in

Coningsby - The Black Swan came out

as the Division II champions, and had

remained undefeated all season.

They also won the team knockout

competition.