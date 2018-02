Competitors in the Coningsby and Tattershall Ladies Darts League battled it out on the oche at their finals night at Coningsby

Community Centre.

This image was captured in 1994.

Pictured are The Black Swan laides team from Coningsby, who were crowned

division two champions.

After being undefeated all season, they finally came out victorious.

They also won the team knockout

competition.