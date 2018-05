There was certainly a big surprise

for these youngsters when they went

down to the woods for a teddy bears’ picnic.

This photograph was taken in 1994.

Children from the Kirkby Nursery at

Kirkby on Bain met this big teddy bear

near the Coronation Hall, Woodhall

Spa.

All the youngsters were said to have had a lovely day.

Where you pictured with this lovely

teddy?