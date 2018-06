Horncastle County Primary School’s

music teacher and pianist, Miss Monica Smith, was ready to try out the new

piano they received in 1994.

It was donated to the school by the

Parent Teacher Association, (PTA).

Also pictured is PTA secretary Anne

Duncan and headteacher Mike Willis.

