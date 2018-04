A grant of £338 towards the fencing of the Hemingby play area was awarded by Lincolnshire County Council in 1994.

County Councillor Fiona Martin went along to the fun day and barbecue at the New End site to present the cheque to Susan Sutcliffe, chairman of the play area committee.

The popular play area had provided important facilities for youngsters of the village since June 1977 and was set to continue for the foreseeable future.