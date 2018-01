Resident and marathon runner Steve Clark, presented a mammoth cheque in 1994.

He raised £767.50 in sponsorshipa fter he

ran the London Marathon.

He is pictured above, presenting the money to Polly Tempest for her ‘Help Charlie

Appeal’. At the time, Steve thanked everyone for their support, especially Karen and Mick from the Ship.

Polly had got her funds totalling up to over £7,000 at the time to help a local youngster in need.