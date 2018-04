In 1994, a Fun Day was organised at

In 1994, a Fun Day was organised at Wragby Town Hall to raise funds for the Fun Factory, and £249 was raised.

There was plenty to do on the day, which included a raffle and tombola, cake stall, a treasure hunt and a thunderbird hunt to name but a few events.

Julie Bourn, (pictured second right), who organised the Fun Factory Family Fun Day is pictured with her many helpers on the tombola stall.

