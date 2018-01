In 1994, a floral interpretation of

remembrance was made up and

sponsored by Woodhall Spa Parish

Council.

Chair of the parish council, Councillor

Tony Bennison (pictured left) officially opened the centenary flower festival,

in which the remembrance floral display

was one of the highlights of the event.

Pictured, right, was the event organiser,

Margaret Horton, and the vicar of Woodhall Spa, the Rev’d Ian McMaster.