In 1994, Maggie Allan, the new headmistress at Clinton Park Primary School in

Tattershall, started her first day along

with 47 reception children.

Mrs Allan at the time lived in Alford and had been working at Hogsthorpe Primary School for eight years before starting his new role in Tattershall.

She is pictured above with teacher Pam Kenyon and reception children Adam

Chesterman, Hannah Jackson and Michael Wellard.