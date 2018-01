Holmeleigh day centre in Horncastle held

a fund raising fair in 1994 which was a big success.

The event raised money from a variety of stalls, raffles and games.

The busy premises are used by a variety of local organisations.

Pictured at the time was Unit Manager,

Carole Buckley, Team Leader Jeanette

Tasker and Muriel Jordan, (BEM), with the display of Holmleigh Day Centre facilities and projects.