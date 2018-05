The annual Coningsby Show saw yet another successful event take place in 1994 and proved how popular the show was.

Pictured above is Coningsby Show Queen Laura Ullyatt, (12), with the show attendants Coralie Hunter, (7) and five-year-old Charlene Sharp.

Also pictured is previous year’s Show Queen, Sarah Davis, (right).

