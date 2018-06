Circus stories provided the theme for

activities held at Horncastle Library in

1994.

Young persons’ librarian, Margaret

Peacock kept youngsters Poppy Harvey, Joshua Linton, Emma Butterworth and

David Cook amused with a special pop-

up story book.

