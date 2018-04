The Children’s Society did well in Coningsby and Tattershall in 1994.

Events started with a Christingle service at Curzon School, which raised more than £98.

The picture above shows the aftermath of a coffee morning held in St Michael’s Church.

Joint secretary Gladys Taylor, Lincolnshire and Humberside fundraiser Bridgett

Spencer and Kath McCully were delighted to discover the proceeds from the coffee morning came to over £70, which was also given to the Society.