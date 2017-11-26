Nostalgia: Boost for LIVES

The Tetford and Hundleby charity
committee held their annual presentation evening at their AGM in 1994.
Pictured is committee member Chris Gilbert presenting a cheque to LIVES’ Doctor Richard Harper-Smith.
The committee had at the time presented LIVES with a cheque for £900.
Do you have any old photographs that you would like to share with us here at the News?
Please email your images to: horncastle.news@jpress.co.uk.
Almost Done!
Registering with Horncastle News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.