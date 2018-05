In 1994, this was said to be the best front

garden in Horncastle!

Dick and Annie Burden of Boston Road

has retained the trophy they won the

previous year after judges from the

Horncastle Gardens and Allotments Association unanimously voted theirs the best of the 12 they had shortlisted.

The runners up were Reg and Betty Clarke

of Thorton Crescent.

