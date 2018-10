In 1994, Banovallum School in

Horncastle gave a boost to three

charities - the Ambucopter, British

Red Cross and the British Diabetic

Association.

Each charity had a share of the £400 raised by the pupils at the school.

Students Michael Lawlor (left) and

Matthew Carter (right) hand over the

Ambucopter’s £135 share to office manager, Keith Berry of the Lincolnshire Air

Ambulance.