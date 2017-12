Coningsby Community Hall hosted a

coffee morning event in 1994.

Members held the event in aid of the

Ambucopter appeal and thanks to

generous donations, a sum of £350

was raised.

Chairman at the time, Phyllis Scarbro thanked everyone who helped and

supported the event.

Pictured on the day was: Fred Avison

(left), Maud Buckley and Kath and Bert

McCulley.