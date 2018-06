The very active Coningsby & Tattershall Lions group is continuing to welcome new members into the fold.

Jo Pexton, Anne Peart and Nigel Peart are the latest mew Lions getting ready to roar in to action and support the community.

Lions Anne Simons and Michael received membership awards for sponsoring new members during the Centennial period. EMN-180625-143450001

They are pictured above with their welcoming certificates together with their sponsors.

Presentations were also made to Lions Anne Simons and Michael, who received membership awards for sponsoring new members during the Lions Centennial period.