Mike is on track for another heritage talk in Horncastle

Talks on the Lincolnshire rail network are always popular and the topic will be revisited in Horncastle next week.

The town’s History and Heritage group is delighted to welcome back the ever popular broadcaster, film producer and railway historian Mike Fowler to speak at their next meeting.

Apart from the track bed, which is now the Spa Trail, and one concrete gatepost at the bottom of Langton Hill, there are few traces remaining of Horncastle Railway Station and its branch line.

The talk will undoubtedly include memories of the age when the Horncastle line produced a profit every year and it was possible to find a seat at Horncastle Station and not have to get up until arriving at Kings Cross.

The meeting will be held in the Admiral Rodney Hotel on Wednesday April 18, starting at 7.30pm.

Non-members £5.