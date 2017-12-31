Matthew ready to conquer the Scouting world

Local Explorer Scout Matthew Birchall has been selected to represent the UK, Lincolnshire and the Nomads Explorer Scout Unit at the 24th World Scout Jamboree.

Matthew was selected to be one of the lucky 36 Lincolnshire Explorer Scouts to attend the Jamboree, being hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada during the summer of 2019.

Adam Jacklin, District Explorer Scout Commissioner, congratulated Matthew and said: “He is incredibly lucky to have been chosen to represent the UK at this event, as one of only 2,400 young people from the whole UK. It’s like the Olympics but for Scouts.”

For the first time, the Jamboree will be hosted by three National Scout Organisations in a celebration of cultural exchange, mutual understanding, peace and friendship.

Between 22 July and 2 August 2019, over 45,000 Scouts and Guides from over 150 countries will come together at The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in West Virginia, USA.

Matthew explained: “I’m really happy to be going as I love meeting new people and this trip provides a perfect environment for making new friends from all different cultures.

“There will also be lots of opportunities to try out new fun activities and learn how Scouting differs in other countries.

“It will help me gain a greater understanding of other people in other parts of the world.”

For Matthew and other members of the UK contingent, it is the start of a unique adventure as they prepare for the challenges ahead – including fundraising the £3,800 required to cover transport, equipment and event fees.