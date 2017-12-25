Leos at the Lions

Members of Coningsby & Tattershall Leo Club attended the Lions business meeting, where treasurer Amber handed over their sponsorship money from the sleep-out they held in September.

Having braved the elements themselves, the Leos wanted to help children who do not have a bed for the night, so are donating half their money to a project which provides bunk beds to a Ghanaian orphanage, and half to support street children in various locations worldwide.

To find out more about the Leos, for those aged 12-18, visit the Lions Facebook page.