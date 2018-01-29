Horncastle cadets on look out for new recruits

Horncastle RAF Air Cadets are on the look out for new recruits.

The Cadets held an opening evening earlier this week (Tuesday) at their headquarters on Coronation Walk.

However, they say anyone interested in joining can attend any weekly sessions held on a Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm

The open evening was open to cadets and adults interested in joining as a volunteer.

Over the last year, the squadron has grown considerably and is seeking new adult volunteers and cadets aged 12-17 years old.

Senior adult volunteer Flight Lieutenant Carl Johnson, Officer Commanding of Horncastle RAF Air Cadets, said: “As an adult volunteer it is very rewarding to see young people join the squadron at an early age, who may be shy and lack confidence and then see them gain life experience and self-assurance from the activities and training that we provide.”

The squadron participates in a variety of activities including shooting, flying, gliding and climbing and sports.

Air Cadets also offer a selection of education and award schemes including BTEC qualifications and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Adult volunteers also have the opportunity to undertake CVQO qualifications, which are designed to recognise the work undertaken by volunteers in youth organisations.

Flt Lt Carl Johnson added: “As adult volunteers we get to take part in most of the training and activities that we deliver as a squadron and organisation. This also helps the cadets as they see us doing things and are more willing to try themselves.”

An interest in aviation would be a advantage but it is not required to join as an adult volunteer. Information for anyone interested is available at the weekly sessions.