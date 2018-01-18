Horncastle Air Cadets looking for volunteers

Horncastle RAF Air Cadets are hosting an open evening for new cadets and adult volunteers on Tuesday, January 23.

The open evening runs from 7pm to 9pm, and is open to prospective cadets and adults interested in joining as a volunteer.

Horncastle RAF Air Cadets meet at the cadet centre located on Coronation Walk, accessed from The Wong.

Over the last year the squadron has grown considerably and is seeking new adult volunteers and cadets aged 12-17 years old in order to continue this growth.

Senior adult volunteer Flight Lieutenant Carl Johnson, Officer Commanding of Horncastle RAF Air Cadets, said: “As an adult volunteer it is very rewarding to see young people join the squadron at an early age, who may be shy and lack confidence.

“Then see them gain life experience and self-assurance from the activities and training that we provide.”

The squadron participates in a variety of adventurous activities including shooting, flying, gliding and climbing as well as a range of sports.

They also offer a selection of education and award schemes including BTEC qualifications and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Adult volunteers also have the opportunity to undertake CVQO qualifications, which are designed to recognise the work undertaken by volunteers in youth organisations.

Flt Lt Carl Johnson explained: “As adult volunteers we get to take part in most of the training and activities that we deliver as a squadron and organisation.

“This also helps the cadets as they see us doing things and are more willing to try themselves.”

A keen interest in aviation would be a distinct advantage but it is not required to join as an adult volunteer as full training is provided.

Adult volunteers will have the option to go into uniform as an RAF Air Cadet Officer, an Adult non-commissioned officer or as a civilian instructor.

Alternatively those interested in volunteering can drop in any Tuesday or Thursday evening from 7pm to discuss their potential role and find out more about Horncastle RAF Air Cadets.