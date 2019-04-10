Hidden haven in Horncastle

The informal spring gardens and grounds of The Manor House in Horncastle will open this Saturday, April 13, from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, in aid of the National Gardens Scheme (NGS).

The grounds contain a short section of the town’s Roman Wall and run down to the River Bain, which formed the North Basin of the Horncastle Canal.

Manor House Garden EMN-191004-071055001

Admission is £4, with children free, and the money raised will got to the various charities supported by the NGS, including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and Hospice UK. Teas will be available in St Mary’s Church just across the road from The Manor House, with the money raised there going to the church.