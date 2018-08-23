Hagworthingham garden to open

Wander around another of the area’s outstanding gardens this weekend.

The Manor House at Hagworthingham will be open as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS) this Sunday, August 26, from 2pm to 5pm.

The two-acre garden is on a south facing slope, partly terraced and well protected by established trees and shrubs.

It has been redeveloped over 11 years, with natural and formal ponds, shrub roses, a laburnum walk, a hosta border, gravel bed and other areas mainly planted with hardy perennials, trees and shrubs.

Garden admission is £3.50, with children free.

Home-made teas and plants will also be on sale.

Dogs on short leads will be welcome.

Last year, NGS raised more than£3 million for national nursing, gardening and other charitable causes.

For more information visit www.ngs.org.uk