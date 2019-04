Barkwith & District Gardeners’ Association Spring Show was held in East Barkwith Village Hall.

The event was well supported by the members, with many flower entries, including floral art, creating a delightful display.

Pictured above is daffodil judge Bill Parrott pointing out the finer points of a prize-winning bloom to members Jean Thompson, chairman of the Gardeners’ Association Chris Raynor and Sheila Minns.

Photo John Edwards.