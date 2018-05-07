Fine fiddlers three at Hemingby Village Hall

The rich and distinctive folk traditions of Norway, Sweden and Shetland will combine at Hemingby later this month as Nordic Fiddlers Bloc takes to the village hall stage.

Individually, Olav Luksengard Mjelva of Norway, Anders Hall of Sweden and Kevin Henderson of Shetland are regarded as three of the finest fiddle players currently working on the international folk music scene.

Collectively, as the Nordic Fiddlers Bloc they are now finding themselves increasingly in demand across the world due to this unique collaboration, which brings a shimmering display of haunting and evocative music

Nordic Fiddlers Bloc will be in concert at Hemingby on Saturday May 19, starting at 7.30pm.

Seats at £9 standard and £5 for under 16s, can be booked by calling 01507 578695 or email tallpaul2.stephenson@tiscali.co.uk .