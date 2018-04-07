Favourite holiday destinations for Lincolnshire residents are revealed

Holidaymakers from Lincolnshire enjoy long-haul jaunts to Dubai, New York and Orlando - according to research by Manchester Airport.

The airport revealed that 173, 763 passengers from Lincolnshire jetted off to 210 destinations last year, flying from the Uk’s third biggest airport.

Other long-haul destinations residents prefer include Cancun, Las Vegas and Goa.

Long-haul routes Lincolnshire residents also prefer include Cancun, Las Vegas and Goa

As the last financial year comes to a close, Manchester Airport has unveiled the most popular long-haul routes chosen by the 173,763 passengers from Lincolnshire, who flew through its doors last year.

People of Lincolnshire are most likely to be jetting off to Orlando, Cancun, and New York.

As well as providing holiday destinations, a lot of the routes link Lincolnshire with key economic hubs and trade opportunities across the globe.

The top ten most popular long-haul routes in Lincolnshire are:

• Orlando - operated by Virgin Atlantic and Thomas Cook Airlines

• Cancun - operated by Thomas Cook Airlines and TUI

• New York - operated by Virgin Atlantic, United Airlines, Thomas Cook Airlines, and Jet2 Dubai operated by Emirates

• Las Vegas - operated by Virgin Atlantic and Thomas Cook Airlines

• Goa operated by Thomas Cook Airlines and TUI

• Orlando-Sanford operated by TUI

• Punta Cana operated by Thomas Cook Airlines

• Barbados operated by Virgin Atlantic, TUI and Thomas Cook Airlines

• Tel Aviv operated by easyJet

In recent years Manchester Airport has added numerous long-haul routes to its network that in the UK, can only be found at the Northern hub, or in London. These include Beijing, San Francisco, Boston, Muscat, Houston and Hong Kong to name a few.

It is for this reason why the airport pulls in so many passengers from a vast catchment area as people want to fly direct rather than hubbing through other airports or travelling down to the congested capital.

Many of these routes are providing vital connectivity to international markets for key sectors like tech, life sciences, energy and advanced manufacturing.

Manchester Airport’s long-haul routes are also bringing thousands of international tourists to Lincoln each year, providing a boost to hotels, restaurants and visitor attractions.

The airport’s catchment spans north to Scotland, south to the Midlands, west to Wales and Merseyside, and east across Yorkshire.

Julian Carr, Aviation Director for Manchester Airport, said: “It is interesting to see the mix of destinations and how they differ from county to county across our vast catchment area.

“It is clear Manchester Airport is providing vital access to people across the North and beyond to key sites of economic opportunity, holidays and the chance to visit loved ones abroad.

“Whether people want to fly from Lincoln to Las Vegas, Grantham to Goa, or Skegness to Seattle, we will continue to strive to offer and secure all our 27.8 million passengers a broad range of destinations.”

• As well as adding numerous destinations in recent years, 2018 will be the airport’s busiest ever year and will see the launch of direct flights to Seattle, with Thomas Cook Airlines, again making Manchester the only non-London airport in the UK with this route.

It will also see the biggest ever investment in the airport as the £1 billion transformation continues at pace.