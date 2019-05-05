Exercise fun for Cameo members

In a first for the Cameo Club of Kirkby on Bain and Roughton, instead of a talk, they welcomed Rachel Crooks from ‘Dance Fuzion’ to lead an exercise session to music.

Members varied in age and abilities, but the series of exercises could be done sitting or standing as preferred and Rachel sympathetically encouraged everyone to put as much effort in as they were able.

The next meeting, on May 21 at 7.30pm in Roughton Hall, will see the welcome return of the CATS Ukulele Group, and members are encouraged to bring partners, family and visitors.