Eggs-ellent start to Easter competition for Coningsby & tattershall Lions

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club’s egg-straordinary Easter Egg competition, supported by local businesses in both villages, got off to a cracking start when McColls filled the squares on the board in egg-stra quick time!

The egg-citing draw took place recently and all the prizes have been delivered, with the recipients being egg-static with their wins.

Lions president Pat Phillips said: “A huge thank you goes to everyone who bought a square and to McColls for selling them.”

Look out for boards in other shops, with all proceeds going to charity.