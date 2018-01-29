East Barkwith Gardeners

The first meeting of the year for the Barkwith and District Gardeners Association is the annual social evening, with a buffet supper and entertainment by Witless.

This meeting is open to members only, with new members always welcome to join the Association. Further information is available from the chairman, Chris Raynor.

Outings organiser Les Robinson has launched his programme of coach visits for 2018, which he has arranged for members and friends with the assistance of his wife Joan.

Mystery trips have become a popular addition to the varied day outings and holidays during the year, so this year’s programme will start with a Snowdrop Mystery Trip and end in December with a Christmas mystery visit.

Extended trips this year include a five-day holiday to Edinburgh in May, a five-day holiday to Berkshire and Longleat in June and a four-day visit to Liverpool at the end of the year.

Also included in the programme are day trips to the Churches Flower Festivals in the south of the county, Harrogate Flower Show and National Trust properties - among those to be visited are Beningbrough Hall, Nostell Priory, Calke Abbey, Anglesey Abbey, Kedleston Hall and Blickling.

The early start for trips mean there is usually a stop for breakfast and a meal stop on the return journey.

The events are always popular, so early booking is advised; there is always a reserve list in case of ‘drop- outs’.

For more details call Les and Joan on 01673 857063