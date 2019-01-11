Discovering stories of Horncastle’s Roman relics

Horncastle History and Heritage Society will head to Roman times for their January meeting.

In a change to the published programme, the speaker will be the society’s new chairman, Dr Ian Marshman.

In a talk entitled ‘Recovering Roman Horncastle’, Dr Marshman will share his research into the town’s Roman history and the fascinating stories of how it was uncovered.

Early antiquarians puzzled over fragments of a mighty stone wall, which they believed might be traces of an “old waulid toune, or some huge castel”.

For many years, ordinary people have also revealed relics in their gardens, including coins, pottery and even skeletons.

By the 1920s, the Government had declared Horncastle’s Roman remains of national significance, but it was not until the 1960s and 70s excavations began to take place.

This talk, at the Admiral Rodney Hotel next Wednesday, January 16, will trace how Horncastle’s Roman past has been unearthed through discoveries made by a characterful cast of Victorian vicars, curators, local residents and archaeologists.

The meeting will start at 7.30pm, with admission £2 for HHH Society members and £4 for non-members.