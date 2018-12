October and November have been fun-filled months for members of Spa Afternoon WI.

They held yet another successful workshop, despite a last-minute change of venue, this time round making hand-sewn poppy brooches.

Spa Afternoon WI events EMN-181121-104017001

They also enjoyed a day out visiting the donkey sanctuary at Huttoft, where they enjoyed feeding the very inquisitive residents with buckets of carrots.

However, the weather wasn’t too kind, so they all headed off to a nearby garden centre to have a very sociable and enjoyable lunch.